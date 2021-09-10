Argentina To Deploy 95,000 Military Troops for PASO Elections

The troops will ensure compliance with pandemic-related restrictive measures at polling centers.

Seeking to guarantee the security of the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO) in Argentina, to be this next Sunday, September 12, national authorities will deploy more than 95,000 armed and security forces personnel.

This was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement, where it indicated that the personnel was organized under the command of Major General Martín Deimundo Escobal, appointed as Chief of the General Electoral Command (CGE).

This command will be made up of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel, who will be deployed in the 24 Argentine districts together with officers from the National Gendarmerie, the Naval Prefecture, the Federal Police, the Airport Security Police and the Provincial Police.

The 95,340 troops with 5,225 ground vehicles and two "Hercules" C-130 aircrafts will cover 17,092 polling places with 101,457 polling booths deployed throughout the national territory.

In addition, 12 helicopters, 10 boats and mule cattle will be used in the PASO to transport the ballot boxes in mountainous regions.

These elections are taking place in a very complex global and national health context and the authorities have arranged restrictive measures.

Military troops will also support as health facilitators at the polling places, ensuring compliance with the rules.

In this sense, the Government of Buenos Aires has set up a Safe Elections Plan through which free tests have been applied in the 48 hours prior to the elections and priority will be given to people over 70 years of age at a certain time of the day.

According to these authorities, access to the subway network, the public bicycle system, buses and trains will operate free of charge.

Likewise, from this Friday until Saturday, it is planned to test free of charge all polling station authorities, prosecutors, delegates of Electoral Justice, among others involved in the setting up of the voting centers.

In the City of Buenos Aires the number of voting centers has been increased by 29 percent to avoid agglomerations, and spaces will be sanitized and the use of masks will be mandatory at all times.