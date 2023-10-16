WHO Delivers Medical Supplies to Lebanon Amid Border Escalation

Worsening violence has been reported in the border area between the two countries for a week now.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent critical medical supplies to Lebanon in case of further casualties as fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border intensifies.

The U.N. agency said in a statement that "WHO is working with the Ministry of Public Health and health partners in Lebanon to strengthen readiness within the health system to respond to possible increases in casualties due to the escalating violence."

Two shipments of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Beirut on Monday from the WHO logistics hub in Dubai. These materials are intended to cover the needs of between 800 and 1,000 wounded patients in local hospitals, according to the release.

WHO noted that special attention will also be given to mental health and psychosocial support.

BREAKING: Israel is currently dropping bombs on Syria (Damascus), Gaza and South Lebanon.



Israel has also attacked Egypt (Rafah) earlier today.



Only Israel can bomb 4 different countries in a single day, and the “international community” won’t even blink.#Ghaza — Irshad Khan (@irshadptikp) October 16, 2023

WHO recalled in its note that the Lebanese healthcare system is already weighed down by the economic crisis that began in 2019. It warned about the shortage of specialized doctors, sector workers, medicines and equipment in the country.

The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border worsened after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at military installations in the Shebaa Farms on October 8, in support of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

Israeli forces responded by firing heavy artillery and shelling several areas in southeastern Lebanon.

This marks a week of escalating violence in the border area between the two countries. At least 16 people have been killed in the last seven days due to cross-border attacks in the region.