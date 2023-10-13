Israeli Bombing Claims Life of Reuters Journalist in Lebanon

On Friday, Issam Abdullah, a Reuters journalist was killed by Israeli shelling while doing his work in southern Lebanon.

Three journalists from the Qatari state channel Al Jazeera also suffered injuries during an attack on the vehicle in which they were traveling in the Alma al Shaab area.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israel has been attacking several towns in the area between Al Dhahira and Alma al Shaab, where exchanges of fire have also occurred.

Since Sunday, the Lebanese-Israeli border area has seen a series of cross attacks between Israeli troops, the Lebanese Shiite group Hizbula, and Palestinian factions.



Human rights organizations denounced that the Jewish State has attacked Lebanese territory with artillery, aerial bombardments, and phosphorus bombs.

In response to these attacks, Hizbullah forces have been firing missiles into northern Israel and Palestinian militias have launched homemade rockets and carried out cross-border infiltration. These events occur amid the war between Israel and Hamas, in which Hizbullah could participate directly "if circumstances require it."

“Journalists like Issam Abdullah often put their lives at risk to bring the world the stories that need to be told. Their presence in conflict zones is essential for reporting the truth, shedding light on the experiences of the people affected by the conflict, and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. The information they provide is vital not only for international audiences but also for policymakers and organizations working to bring about peace and resolution to these conflicts,” blogger Thạc sĩ Phan Quân commented.

