    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Lebanon

Lebanon: Missile Falls on UN Peacekeeping Mission Headquarters

  • A rocket struck a location within the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon, Oct. 15, 2023.

    A rocket struck a location within the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon, Oct. 15, 2023. | Photo: X/ @L_Team10

Published 15 October 2023
Opinion

So far, at least 16 individuals have lost their lives in the crossfire on both sides of the border between Lebanon and Israel.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirmed that a missile had landed at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid crossfire between the Hezbollah Shiite group and Israeli troops.

RELATED:

Iran Not to Be a Spectator in Israel's War Against Palestine

Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted UNIFIL Commander Gen. Aroldo Lazaro to inquire about the missile's impact on the headquarters in Naqoura, where no casualties were reported.

The border area witnessed an escalation of violence on Sunday, when Israel retaliated with artillery fire and airstrikes, as the Hezbollah Shiite group carried out five missile attacks by on various locations in northern Israel.

In the past week, Israeli occupation forces and Hezbollah have engaged in a series of cross-border attacks in the region, with some incidents also attributed to Palestinian factions present in Lebanese territory.

So far, at least 16 individuals, including three Lebanese civilians, have lost their lives in the crossfire on both sides of the border.

UNIFIL, comprised of nearly 10,000 peacekeepers from 49 different countries and currently under the command of Spain, is deployed in the southern strip of Lebanon from the de facto border with Israel to the Litani River.

Since the outbreak of border violence on Oct. 8, the peacekeepers have repeatedly called for restraint and emphasized their ongoing communication with authorities on both sides of the border to prevent "misunderstandings."

Tags

Israel War crimes Palestine Gaza Human rights Lebanon UNIFIL

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.