Lebanon: Missile Falls on UN Peacekeeping Mission Headquarters

On Sunday, the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirmed that a missile had landed at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid crossfire between the Hezbollah Shiite group and Israeli troops.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted UNIFIL Commander Gen. Aroldo Lazaro to inquire about the missile's impact on the headquarters in Naqoura, where no casualties were reported.

The border area witnessed an escalation of violence on Sunday, when Israel retaliated with artillery fire and airstrikes, as the Hezbollah Shiite group carried out five missile attacks by on various locations in northern Israel.

In the past week, Israeli occupation forces and Hezbollah have engaged in a series of cross-border attacks in the region, with some incidents also attributed to Palestinian factions present in Lebanese territory.

So far, at least 16 individuals, including three Lebanese civilians, have lost their lives in the crossfire on both sides of the border.

UNIFIL, comprised of nearly 10,000 peacekeepers from 49 different countries and currently under the command of Spain, is deployed in the southern strip of Lebanon from the de facto border with Israel to the Litani River.

Since the outbreak of border violence on Oct. 8, the peacekeepers have repeatedly called for restraint and emphasized their ongoing communication with authorities on both sides of the border to prevent "misunderstandings."