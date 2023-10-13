Israel Fires Missiles Toward Villages in South Lebanon

If Israel does not stop its destructive war, "there will be an expansion of the current events in Gaza to other areas of the region," Iran warned.

On Friday Morning, the Israel military fired two missiles over Lebanon's southern village of Naqoura and surrounding areas, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel also fired flare bombs overnight over Lebanon's villages adjacent to the Blue Line. Reconnaissance aircraft of the Israeli army made flights over villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

Most residents near the Blue Line were displaced to safer areas. At the same time, public and private schools remained closed according to the education minister's decision.

The Blue Line, established by the United Nations in 2000, spans 120 kilometers and serves to verify the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. It is a temporary demarcation line until the two countries officially establish their land borders.

Israel now has used white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries.



White phosphorus causes excruciating burns and can set homes afire. Its use in populated areas is unlawful. - Human Rights Watch pic.twitter.com/GSErs0f61u — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) October 12, 2023

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after the firing by Hezbollah on Oct. 8 of missiles toward military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation launched by Hamas on Oct. 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon.

On Thursday, Lebanese officials called on the international community to interfere and pressure Israel to stop its provocations on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

During a visit to Beirut on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian assured that it is "important" for his country to maintain "calm" in Lebanon, where he met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Abdolahian also called for a meeting with the different regional leaders to address the current situation and warned that if Israel "does not stop its destructive war" there will be an "expansion of the current events in Gaza to other areas of the region."