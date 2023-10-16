Hezbollah and Israeli Forces Exchange Missile Fire

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah fired on Oct. 8 rockets toward military sites in Shebaa Farms.

On Monday, Hezbollah forces launched rocket-propelled grenades towards the Israeli cameras on the border of Lebanon, to which the Israeli army responded by firing missiles.

The Lebanon-based armed group targeted Misgav Am, Khirbat Al-Manara, Hermon, Risha, and Ramya sites in northern Israel, "leading to injuries in Israelis."

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources reported that Hezbollah targeted surveillance cameras installed by the Israelis at the Al-Jardah site in southern Lebanon.

The military sources confirmed that Israeli drones responded by firing seven missiles toward Hezbollah positions on the outskirts of the border town of Rmeish.

Footage of the Lebanese Hezbollah destroying Israeli regime cameras on the border of Lebanon and Israel pic.twitter.com/vHKXU2BqQO — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 16, 2023

These sources added that 155 mm Israeli heavy artillery fired dozens of shells targeting several Lebanese areas, including Rmeish, Debel, Ain Ebel, Al-Dhahira, Barakat Risha, Al-Bustan, Yarine, and Tayr Harfa.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah fired on Oct. 8 tens of rockets toward military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.

This military action was launched by Hamas on Oct. 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeastern Lebanon.