WAFA Journalist Dies in Israeli Attack Targeting His Home

Over the last month, 48 journalists have died as a result of the Israeli bombings in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Palestinian WAFA news agency journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira and 42 members of his family were killed during an Israeli bombing of their home in Gaza.

“Abu Hasira was killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted his house located near the fishing port west of Gaza City. “He and 42 members of his family, including his children and brothers, were killed during the attack,” WAFA reported.

In the last 30 days, 48 journalists of various nationalities have died as a result of the bombings and military actions deployed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

As a result of today's attack, correspondent Mohammad Hamouda was also injured. Days ago he was the victim of an attack on his home, in which his wife lost her left eye, and his eldest son, Ahmed, his son lost a leg.

On Monday, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRAWA) reported the deaths of 88 of its humanitarian workers in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombings.

Since the siege on Gaza began, the Zionist army has killed 10,328 people, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, said Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres denounced Israel's bombings against hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches, and UN buildings.