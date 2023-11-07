UNIFIL Warns of Escalation on Lebanon's Southern Border

Attacks against civilians constitute a violation of international law and are considered "war crimes."

On Monday, Andrea Teneti, the spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the potential for escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border is clear and must be stopped.

"We heard tragic reports about the killing of four civilians, including three girls and a woman, in the vicinity of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon," Tenenti said.

He reiterated that attacks against civilians constitute a violation of international law and are considered "war crimes," calling for a cease-fire in southern Lebanon to "stop harming more people."

On Sunday, an Israeli drone attack hit a vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun, killing three children and their grandmother while injuring their mother.

Confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli border continued on Monday, with Israeli forces attacking the outskirts of Naqoura and targeting Jabal Blat and the outskirts of the southern town of Marwahin with artillery shells, killing two Hezbollah fighters, said the NNA report.

It raised the number of casualties among members of the Shiite military group to 66. For its part, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted Israeli sites in al-Malikiyah and Jal al-Deir with missiles and attacked the technical equipment at Israel's al-Rahib military site.

On the same day, some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, triggering Israeli artillery fire in response, Israel's military said in a statement. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, saying 16 rockets were launched.