Death Toll From Israeli Bombings in Gaza Exceeds 10,000

On Monday, Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson of the Gaza-based Health Ministry, confirmed that Israeli bombings have killed 10,002 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women.

As the fifth consecutive week of incessant aggression begins, the Israeli occupation army has also left 25,408 people injured, while thousands of Palestinians continue trapped under the rubble of civilian residences and buildings.

Among the people killed by the Israeli bombing are also officials and workers of international organizations. On Monday, for example, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) confirmed that 88 of its humanitarian workers have died in Gaza since October 7.

In its latest report, UNRWA also indicated that 48 of its facilities were damaged by the Israeli attacks, generating a decrease in care centers that led to overcrowding of the infrastructures that continue to operate.

It takes eight hours on foot to walk from the north of Gaza to the south, but the route isn’t safe and everyone here is exhausted, says @afafpal_ pic.twitter.com/bcqrMyTEjl — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 6, 2023

So far, the Israeli occupation army has generated the forced displacement of 1.5 million people who are distributed throughout the Gaza Strip heading south. Nearly 750,000 Palestinians are taking refuge in 149 UNRWA facilities spread across Gaza.

On Sunday, eight UNRWA humanitarian aid trucks entered the Strip loaded with medical supplies, food and drinking water, but without transporting fuel that is vitally important for the operation of hospitals and water treatment plants.

The Israeli offensive is not respecting international humanitarian law as it continues to target health workers and journalists. Through social networks, doctors who are still alive in Gaza called on their Israeli colleagues not to support the bombing of the Palestinian population.

“We as doctors are ambassadors of peace. We save lives. Israeli doctors who signed a letter promoting bombing of hospitals with patients inside have committed a betrayal to their noble profession and bear responsibility,” the Gaza-based doctors stressed.