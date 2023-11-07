Stop the Zionist Genocide Against the Palestinians: Maduro

“The contemporary racists and supremacists, the Zionists, want to destroy the Palestinian people,” the Venezuelan president highlightened.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demanded to stop Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

“I call on Muslim people, Arab peoplem and the peoples of the World to raise their voices against the Nazi genocide against the Palestinians,” he said, highlighting that the Israeli occupation forces continue to bomb hospitals, mosques, churches and other places where the people seek shelter.

“They attack historic refugee centers, where families, survivors of other attacks, have lived for years. But in addition, an Israeli minister said that an atomic bomb must be dropped to kill all the Palestinians in Gaza,” he denounced.

During his speech, Maduro highlighted that many world leaders compare the current situation with the Nazi extermination of the Jewish people in the context of World War II.

“The contemporary racists and supremacists, the Zionists, want to destroy the Palestinian people,” Maduro stressed and recalled that the horrors of the Jewish Holocaust are being applied against the Palestinian people.

During the television program “With Maduro, More,” the Palestinian ambassador to Venezuela Fadi Albazen thanked the Bolivarian leader for his solidarity and repudiated the crimes committed by Israel.

"On behalf of the Palestinian people, I thank you for your unconditional support. Mr. President, you have been one of the world's first leaders to send humanitarian aid to Palestine to alleviate the suffering of our people," Albazen said.