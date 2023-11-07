Iranian President and Indian PM Call for End to Israeli Attacks

So far, Israeli bombings have killed 10,000 Palestinians, injured 25,400 people, and caused the forced displacement of 1.5 million inhabitants.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for putting an immediate end to the deadly Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

They made the appeal in a phone conversation when discussing the latest developments in the enclave. Raisi also called for stopping the killing of civilians in Gaza, saying it had enraged the world's "free peoples" and could have transregional consequences.

The president vowed support for the collective effort to achieve an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, lift the siege and allow more humanitarian aid into it.

He also deplored the West's "hypocritical" approach of portraying an "incorrect picture" of the developments in Gaza to gain public approval for "forced displacement of the Palestinian nation on the pretext of fighting terrorism."

Thousands held a rally in Mexico in protest of the Israeli genocide campaign in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XFBtLi75xe — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 7, 2023

Raisi denounced the United States as "Israel's main accomplice" due to "its all-out financial, arms and intelligence support for Israel and opposition to proposed resolutions in the UN Security Council that called for an end to the conflict."

For his part, Modi expressed concern over the unfavorable situation in Gaza, condemning "Israel's killing of civilians in the enclave," calling for diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the conflict and prevent its expansion to the rest of the region.

