Violence in 2021 in Colombia Highest Since Peace Accords

The peace tribunal reported Friday that violence in 2021 in Colombia was the highest since the signing of peace between the government and the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas in 2016.

"2021 was the year with the highest number of massacres and massive forced displacements since the signing of the Final Peace Agreement," the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, said in a statement.

In that year, 93 massacres, 146 mass forced displacements, 228 combats between the security forces and illegal groups, and 134 harassments of the security forces were registered, the text added.

The places most affected by violence are the departments of Bolívar and Córdoba (north of the country); Antioquia (northwest); Chocó and Valle del Cauca (west); Cauca and Nariño (southwest); Norte de Santander and Arauca (northeast); Caquetá and Meta (center); and Putumayo (south).

The main perpetrators of this violence are according to the peace tribunal: The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas. dissidents of Gentil Duarte and Iván Mordisco.The paramilitary Clan del Golfo.