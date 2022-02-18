274 Colombian Cities At Risk Of Suffering Armed Attacks

Seventy-nine of these cities belong to the Cauca, Nariño, Choco, and Norte de Santander departments, where armed groups extort the population to develop drug trafficking activities.

On Thursday, the Ombudsman’s Office of Colombia warned that 274 municipalities are at are extreme or high risk of suffering armed attacks ahead of the legislative and presidential elections to be held on March 13 and May 29, respectively.

Seventy-nine of these cities belong to the Cauca, Nariño, Choco, and Norte de Santander departments, where paramilitary groups often extort the population to develop drug trafficking and illegal mining activities.

Other 70 municipalities at risk are part of the Special Transitional Constituencies for Peace, where victims of armed conflict and ex-guerrilla fighters who signed the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) inhabit.

"The most likely attacks comprise armed strikes, gun plans, threats, and shootings against security agents, voters, and candidates,” Ombudsman Carlos Camargo detailed and urged the State to take urgent preventive actions in this regard.



