Nine Gulf Clan Paramilitaries Killed In Colombia

On Tuesday, Colombian Army and Police killed nine Gulf Clan paramilitaries in a joint operation at El Socorro area in the Ituango municipality in the Antioquia department.

During the operation, the Air Force bombed the Gulf Clan's camp, where authorities captured seven rifles, one grenade launcher, and over 1,000 ammunition of different calibers.

Defense Minister Diego Molano stressed that the attack is part of "Operation Condor," which seeks to dismantle Gulf Clan strongholds in rural areas, whose population its members extort to develop drug trafficking and illegal mining activities.

Earlier, in Oct. 2021, security forces dealt another heavy blow to the Gulf Clan group when they captured one of its main leaders, Dairo Usuga (aka Otoniel), near the Uraba region.

However, since the capture of Otoniel, the Gulf Clan group has intensified its attacks against the Army, Police and the civilian population in the Antioquia department, from where many citizens have fled to avoid the increasing violence. Currently, Otoniel is awaiting extradition to the U.S., where he is accused of drug trafficking charges. "We know he is a person who gave inhuman treatment even to his group’s members, whom he beat and stole money from if they did not carry out the assigned tasks," the 7th Army Division Commander Juvenal Diaz stated.