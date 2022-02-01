14 Social Leaders Killed in Colombia in January 2022

14 social leaders have been killed in January 2022, according to Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ)

This is a matter of concern as the trend is upward. INDEPAZ reported 13 massacres in the first month of the year, accounting for seven more than the six carried out in the same month in 2021.

INDEPAZ also stated that three of the 14 social leaders killed were ex-guerrillas engaged in the process of reincorporation.

The lack of commitment putting into effect the security guarantees component of the population led to the decree of the State of Unconstitutional Things by the Constitutional Court. After such dictum, two of the Peace Agreement signatories were murdered.

In accord with factual information from the organization, a worrying amount of 1300 social leaders have been killed since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016.



"Shock in #Colombia over murder of 14-year-old indigenous activist" - @guardian

Unfortunately, already 3 social leaders have been killed this year and 7 massacres took place ��https://t.co/HtdV8yIwgb — FOR Peace Presence (@Peace_Presence) January 19, 2022

Jose Euclides Gonzalez, Vice President of the Peasant Association of the Municipality of Caloto, Cauca, was the latest deadly victim. He was a renowned human rights defender and an active member of the Process of Popular Unity of South Western Colombia.



The organization's Conflict, Peace and Human Rights Observatory has also informed on the 214 selective homicides, 98 threats, 58 attempted homicides, 25 cases of harassment, 17 forced disappearances, and 16 mass forced displacements that the country has counted.