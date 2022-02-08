Leftist 'Historical Pact' Leads Vote Intention in Colombia

Sixty percent of Colombians want to take part in the presidential elections in May. However, nearly 75 percent of voters fear an elite-orchestrated fraud will skew the result.

On Tuesday, the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) published a poll showing that 7 out of 10 Colombians continue to support the 2020 national strike against President Ivan Duque.

At least 70 percent of those interviewed also consider that the far-right President has not managed to resolve the persecution and assassination of politicians and social leaders, which is a serious problem for the consolidation of peace in this South American country.

Regarding what would be most beneficial for Colombia, 50 percent of citizens said the country needs a change, while only a third of those interviewed believe the current situation is adequate. Three quarters of Colombians think the current pension system is unfair and has become a business for the benefit of very few people. They also said that the State should intervene immediately to solve the problem of family debts.

¡Somos Colombia y sabemos lo que se siente ser Colombia!

Este 13 de marzo #ComienzaElCambio, es un hecho, Colombia despertó. pic.twitter.com/fe0RHOjTat — Pacto Histórico Oficial (@PactoCol) February 8, 2022

The tweet reads, “Historical Pact. We are Colombia and we know what it feels like to be Colombia! The change begins on the parliamentary elections on March 13. It is a fact, Colombia woke up. We are the voice of those who are hungry.”

The leftist presidential candidate Senator Gustavo Petro is the politician with the best image in the country, according to 55 percent of Colombians. He is followed by the Hope Center candidates, Sergio Fajardo and Juan Manuel Galan, who have a 50 percent positive image.

Petro also leads the voting intention with 28 percent of the preferences, followed by Alejandro Char (11 percent), and Sergio Fajardo (7 percent). Seen according to political coalitions, the highest proportion of voting intentions is distributed between Petro's Historical Pact (28 percent), Colombia Team (15 percent), and Hope Center (13 percent).

For its research, CELAG conducted 2,126 interviews with citizens residing in urban and rural areas within the five Colombian macro-regions: Bogota, Central East, Antioquia-Coffee Axis, Northern and Caribbean, and South West.