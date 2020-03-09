Violence Against Women Leaders Increases in Colombia

Ombudsman Carlos Negret announced the creation of the Elite Group for the Judicial Representation of Victims of Gender-Based Violence as an immediate measure.

The Ombudsman's Office in Colombia reported Sunday that violence against women leaders has increased, with a total of 98 cases of women leaders reporting to his office having being victims of violence or threats in 2019, which represents a 57 percent rise as compared with 2018.

The ombudsman's office also lamented the increase in gender-based violence against women, "although there are regulatory advances towards guaranteeing their rights and government efforts to promote equity in the different spheres of women's lives."

The office, responsible for handling cases of gender-based violence, handled 4,925 cases in 2019, compared to 3,325 in 2018, that is 1,600 more cases.

Ombudsman Carlos Negret announced the creation of the Elite Group for the Judicial Representation of Victims of Gender-Based Violence as an immediate measure.

In a statement released in the context of the International Women's Day, the office said that most cases regarded domestic violence, with 1,901 occurrences, adding that that the number of femicides in Colombia was alarming, with the highest rates of the country in Cordoba, Cundinamarca, Magdalena, Putumayo, Quindio and Valle del Cauca.

Meanwhile, the killings of social leaders in Colombia in 2020 has already reached 54 according to the latest estimate.

According to a report from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), around 630 social leaders have been killed in Colombia since the peace agreement was signed in November 2016.