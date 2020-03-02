FARC Denounces the Increased Violence in Colombia

In the communication, the Colombian party also points responsibility in the accomplishment of the Peace Agreements.

The Colombian party, Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Common, (FARC) denounced the violence increment against former members of the organization in a communique on Monday.

In a public communication published on the party’s official Twitter profile, FARC leaders pointed out the “worsening of threats and attacks against 187 former guerrilla members and more than 30 relatives, alongside the displacement of dozen of families.”

In the mentioned publication, the group acknowledged some recent dispositions of the Congress of the Republic in its peace commissions about the current situation of the ex-guerrilla fighters and their families, specifically on their security during the reincorporation process.

Those guarantees are the responsibility of the High-Level Commission, a group who was requested to establish a dialogue with--with the purpose of exchange concerns and possible solutions towards this topic.

Also, the FARC claimed a revision of the situation in the southern municipality of Algeciras where, similarly to the northwestern region of Ituando, the former guerrillas' members lack guarantees for their permanence in the territory. In Ituando at least 120 families were displaced because of government inaction on illicit crops.

At that moment, human rights organizations described Colombian President Ivan Duque´s administration as irresponsible for not implementing the peace agreements to solve the situation.

In the communication, the Colombian party also points out responsibility in the accomplishment of the Peace Agreements, which non-compliance would jeopardize the peace maintain in Colombia, its main determination. Also, was requested the support of all institutions and citizens to achieve it.

The Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Common party ratified its “unwavering decision to keep working for national peace and reconciliation.”