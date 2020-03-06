Former Farc Combatant Astrid Conde Murdered in Bogota

The ex-guerrilla member was complying with her social reintegration process and belonged to the women's group Defense and Rights.

Astrid Conde, a former guerrilla fighter in Colombia, was shot dead last Thursday in Bogotá.

Conde's murder occurred at the entrance to her home, located in the El Tintal sector in the southwest of the city.

The Colombian party, the Alternative Revolutionary Force of the Common (FARC), published on its official Twitter profile, that this is one of the first crimes against former members in Bogotá. Still, until now, 191 former combatants have endured violent deaths.



According to the Legal Solidarity Corporation, which protected Astrid Conde, the ex-guerrilla member was complying with her social reintegration process and belonged to the women's group Defense and Rights.



The murder of Astrid Conde occurred after the FARC denounced the growing violence against its former members who were being reintegrated into society and the lack of guarantees for them. The former guerrillas have said: "We don't only need who shoots, we also need who gave the order."

No es un #FelizViernes. Ayer asesinaron a Astrid Conde en el sur de Bogotá, el segundo caso de exguerrilleros asesinados en la capital, el 17 de febrero de 2018 fue asesinado Jhon Mariano Ávila en la localidad de Bosa, también era exprisionero político.(Comunicado del 19/02/2018) pic.twitter.com/Dq61UJRJ0z — FARC (@PartidoFARC) March 6, 2020



The political group also challenged the irresponsibility of the government of Iván Duque for allowing a lack of protection for its former members and the failure to comply with the Peace Accords, a situation that would endanger the maintenance of peace in Colombia.



Also recently, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Michel Forst, highlighted the impunity of the murders of social leaders and the lack of preventive administrative measures against the crimes. The UN representative stated that "Colombia is the country with the highest rate of murders of human rights defenders."