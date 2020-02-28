New Murder of Ex-Guerrilla Fighter Denounced in Colombia

The president of the Colombian party Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) Rodrigo Londoño denounced Friday, the murder of a former guerrilla; the fourteenth ex-combatant killed so far this year.

"Holman Fabio Montes Sánchez, 38, was shot dead in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguán, in the southern department of Caquetá," FARC President Rodrigo Londoño, known as "Timochenko" because of the alias he used during his time as a guerrilla warned on Twitter.

"This crime joins the escalation of violence against former FARC guerrillas, which has so far left 187 ex-combatants and more than 800 social leaders murdered in recent years," added Londoño.

According to Londoño, "the situation in Colombia is serious. The ex-combatants who signed the peace agreement are still being murdered and have laid down their arms."

No hay peor ciego que el que no quiere ver: Homicidio #187 de firmantes del Acuerdo #14 en lo que va corrido del 2020, 27 de febrero de 2020 Vereda el Sinaí del Municipio de San Vicente del Caguan a los 38 años de edad con arma de fuego fue asesinado Holman Fabio Montes Sanchez pic.twitter.com/PI5oxjZTbG — Rodrigo Londoño (@TimoFARC) February 28, 2020

"The blind leading the blind: Murder 187 of signatories of Agreement. 14 so far in 2020. Vereda el Sinaí of the Municipality of San Vicente del Caguan, at age 38, with firearms was murdered Holman Fabio Montes Sanchez, February 27, 2020."

In the face of extreme violence in Colombia, Londoño urged the Colombian people and the world to "open their eyes. The numbers don't lie. How many more men must be killed until the government's genocidal policy ceases?"

Just days after the United Nations (UN) warned that violence in Colombia is endemic, and documented the continuing violations that include record massacres and dozens of murders of social leaders, the crimes seem to have no end.

According to the annual report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner in Colombia, during 2019, 77 former guerrillas were killed, with 14 disappeared.

This violence's escalation prompted hundreds of people to take to the streets of Bogota, Colombia's capital, on Tuesday to defend the lives of current party members and demand an end to the genocidal policies of the Ivan Duque government.