Vigil Against US Blockade on Cuba Held in Cities Worldwide

A vigil against the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has been applying against Cuba for more than 60 years was held on Thursday in different cities around the world.

The news was reported today via Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the island, adding that among the cities where the initiative takes place were Rome, Albany (New York), Barcelona, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Havana and Holguin.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted in its message the inhumane nature of this policy, which violates the human rights of all the Cuban people.

The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples reported that on Thursday night, the lights of the vigil were lit in Albany in favor of the Cuban people and against the blockade.

Cubans living in Barcelona and friends in solidarity also raised their voices in front of the U.S. Consulate to demand an end to the blockade.

The Cuban Embassy in Canada today thanked the expressions of solidarity with the largest of the Antilles, regarding the vigils held in Vancouver and Winnipeg.

"From #Vancouver and #Winnipeg the lights of the vigil against the unjust blockade imposed by the United States on #Cuba were raised. Thank you for the infinite expressions of solidarity with the Cuban people," the Cuban Mission expressed.

Likewise, in the Bahamas, Cuban residents gathered in Fort Charlotte to demand the U.S. government to eliminate the blockade.

According to official figures, only between April 2019 and December 2020, the U.S. blockade caused damages to Cuba of over 5 billion dollars at current prices, 436 million dollars a month in damages on average.

La emotiva e inspiradora iniciativa "Un camino de amor" aglutinó a connacionales y amigos solidarios para #JuntosXCuba reclamar, desde Italia����, el fin de injusto y criminal bloqueo de EEUU vs pueblo����.



No hay fatiga que frene la genuina voluntad de erigir #PuentesDeAmor y paz. pic.twitter.com/7m69jd2xx2 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 23, 2021

"The emotional and inspiring initiative "A Road of Love" brought together compatriots and friends in solidarity to #TogetherForCuba demand, from Italy, the end of the unjust and criminal US blockade against the people of Cuba. There is no fatigue that can stop the genuine will to build #BridgesOfLove and peace."

Losses in the last five years exceeded 17 billion dollars and the accumulated damages in six decades reach 147 billion.

This June, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) reaffirmed its support for the resolution to put an end to the blockade, with 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions.

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, when presenting the report, highlighted health as one of the main sectors affected by the unilateral policy, a situation which worsened during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He also denounced the measures that directly harm the Cuban people, such as the obstacles to the sending of remittances, the normal development of links with Cubans living in the United States and family reunification.

The head of state added that all this is complemented with a smear campaign financed with the federal budget, with the purpose of destabilizing the island.

Regarding the financial persecution, he described it as "a merciless hunt" that harms transactions with third countries, the capacity for payment and collection and the possibility of accessing credits.

Every year since 1992, Cuba submits to the United Nations a resolution on the need to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, a document supported by the majority of voters.