‘End the Blockade’, Bridges of Love Yells in Washington DC

On Sunday, solidarity groups and members of the "Bridges of Love" project arrived in Washington D.C. to demand an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Chanting "Down with the blockade", activists crossed the Arlington Memorial Bridge and headed to the Lincoln Memorial to support Cuba.

They planned to perform a sit-in in front of the White House, where they will deliver a petition signed by more than 27,000 people demanding President Joe Biden change his policy towards the Caribbean island.

Bridges of Love leader Carlos Lazo noted that U.S. sanctions violate the Cuban people's human rights while also highlighting that the blockade is criminal, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are walking to be able to send remittances, to open consular services at the embassy in Havana, to return flights to all Cuban provinces, to reestablish the family reunification plan, and for Americans to travel freely to Cuba," Lazo said.

Solidarity groups activists stressed that they had met with hundreds of people of various political creeds, but no person supported the blockade policy.

Besides the march in Washington DC, mobilizations took place in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Mexico, and Europe.

Bridges of Love's members left Miami on June 27 and traveled on foot, with Cuban flags and slogans to raise their voices against the U.S. inhumane policy that has affected the island for over 50 years.