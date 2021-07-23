Bridges of Love Denounces Violent Threats Before Demonstration

"These haters have even forced their followers to go, on the same day and at the same time, to the same park to provoke a confrontation, chaos, and violence," Lazo explained, as next Sunday there will be a demonstration in front of the White House.

The Cuban resident in the U.S. and founder of the initiative Bridges of Love denounced on Friday violent threats by hate groups that aim to sabotage a demonstration of the solidarity project in front of the White House this Sunday.

"These haters have even forced their followers to go, on the same day and at the same time, to the same park to provoke a confrontation, chaos, and violence," Lazo explained to Prensa Latina.

Carlos Lazo and a small band of Cubans are on a 1,300-mile pilgrimage from Miami to Washington, D.C., to end the U.S. blockade of #Cuba. @medeabenjamin has the story. https://t.co/9q9iLHfYHv — Toward Freedom (@TowardFreedom) July 9, 2021

Moreover, Lazo explained that the U.S. authorities warned him that some could try to infiltrate participants of the caravan, wearing the symbols of the project, to generate violence and later blame any disturbances on the activists.

"Amid this campaign of hatred, exacerbated in recent weeks, there have even been attempts to threaten the lives of those of us who make pilgrimages," Lazo recalled. The Bridges of Love project started as a small initiative carries out by teacher Carlos Lazo and his students a year ago and evolved into a worldwide solidarity project to advocate for the Cuban family and the end of the U.S. blockade on the island.