Venezuela's Vice President Rodriguez Meets Lavrov in Turkey

Their meeting takes place at a time when the Ukrainian conflict is affecting economic and political relations on a global level.

On Thursday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez met with Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov after the meeting that this Russian diplomat had with the Ukrainian foreign minister in Antalya, Turkey.

"We reviewed our bilateral strategic relations and the complex international scenario," she said, emphasizing that Russia plays an important role in upholding the principles of sovereignty and self-determination.

On Friday, Rodriguez will participate in the II Antalya Diplomatic Forum, a high-level meeting where political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics discuss global issues.

“We are happy to see each other at such an important moment for humanity. Venezuela attends this forum to bring the truth," she said, as reported by outlet Ultimas Noticias.

Nicaragua held a concert today to honor the 9th anniversary of the passing of Venezuela's revolutionary former President Hugo Chávez ��������



It was held in the heart of the capital Managua in the newly renamed Plaza of National Sovereignty, with these beautiful new star sculptures pic.twitter.com/rL3Oqv7YJb — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 6, 2022

The Rodriguez-Lavrov meeting takes place a few days after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro received a delegation sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to Caracas.

"Maduro has accused NATO and the U.S. of causing the crisis, arguing they flouted the 2014 Minsk agreement signed between Russia and Ukraine that aimed to end a conflict that began earlier that year between pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and the Kyiv government," recalled Reuters.