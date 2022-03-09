Venezuela Deals Blow to Colombian Arms Trafficking

Tachira Governor Bernal thanked the National Guard for seizing 2,727 cartridges the criminals were taking to the Colombian armed groups.

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s Bolivarian Guard (GNB) arrested two citizens in Samuel Maldonado municipality in the Tachira state for transporting 2,727 cartridges hidden in the gasoline tank of the vehicle they drove from the Aragua state.

"Congratulations to the GNB for its successful operation. We continue in the fight against organized crime!", Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal stated, stressing that the detainees transported such ammunition to Colombian armed groups.

In October 2021, President Nicolas Maduro denounced that the U.S. was infiltrating Colombian armed groups dedicated to drug trafficking activities in Venezuelan bordering states to promote destabilizing actions.

To counteract this situation, he urged his country’s military leaders to devise a strategy that prevents these groups from intimidating the civilian population and expanding themselves through the national territory. "We must declare total war on them," the Venezuelan President stressed.

Nicaragua held a concert today to honor the 9th anniversary of the passing of Venezuela's revolutionary former President Hugo Chávez ��������



It was held in the heart of the capital Managua in the newly renamed Plaza of National Sovereignty, with these beautiful new star sculptures pic.twitter.com/rL3Oqv7YJb — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 6, 2022

In December 2021, Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB) Chief General Domingo Hernandez intercepted three aircraft of Colombian drug traffickers that violated national airspace. On Friday, he welcomed that the CEOFANB seized 1,200 kilos of cocaine and marijuana from Colombian terrorists in the Apure bordering state. "National Sovereignty is not negotiated but defended. We will not allow foreign terrorists to make Venezuela a narco-state. Of that, we are sure," Hernandez highlighted.