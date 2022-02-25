Venezuela Shows Concern Over Ukraine-Russia Crisis Worsening

Vice President Rodriguez called for the resumption of diplomatic understanding through an effective dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict to preserve citizens' life and stability.

On Thursday, the government of Venezuela expressed its concern at the worsening of the Ukraine-Russia crisis and regretted the breach of the Minsk Accords by the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which expanded towards Russian borders.

"The derailment of such agreement violates the international law since it generates threats against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia and impedes good relations between neighboring countries," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated.

She called for the resumption of diplomatic understanding through an effective dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict to preserve citizens' life and stability. To achieve this goal, she suggested that the negotiation mechanisms provided in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) be considered.

Rodriguez also rejected the application of illegal sanctions and economic attacks against Russia’s government and officials and argued that such coercive measures are flagrant violations of human rights.



The people who have alliances with America and Israel



Are telling other people to stop the relations with Russia



Yemen, Venezuela, Iraq, Palestine, Libya, Congo, Ethiopia etc bleeding because America, UK and West alliance have their hands on these countries. pic.twitter.com/IthmpEfdBS — Sive �� (@SiveXaluva) February 24, 2022

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a "special military operation" on Ukraine to contain the security threats prompted by the NATO expansion to this territory. Shortly after this, Ukraine broke diplomatic relations with Russia, imposed a curfew in Kyiv and martial law throughout the national territory, and urged the international community to activate "all possible coercive measures" against the Russian leader and people. So far, the European Union (EU), Canada, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. have imposed economic sanctions against Moscow, which assured that such actions will not go unanswered by its side.