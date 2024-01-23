Venezuelans March for Peace on Democracy Day

On January 23, Venezuelans remember the fall of the U.S.-backed Perez Jimenez dictatorship.

On Tuesday, the Unified Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) called to march in support of President Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian revolution on "Democracy Day."

On this date, Venezuelans remember the return to democracy after the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez dictatorship on January 23, 1958.

For a period of six years, this U.S.-backed dictator harshly exercised power until he was defeated by massive demonstrations that united Venezuelan military and civilians.

During his mandate, Perez Jimenez initially directed his repressive practices towards militants of leftist parties such as Democratic Action (AD) and the Communist Party (PC). As time went by, however, his regime attacked social activists, workers, and students indiscriminately.



The text reads, "The people mobilize in civil-military union! The massive march, which commemorates January 23, 1958, advances from Gen. Francisco de Miranda Square towards downtown Caracas. All together for national sovereignty and peace."

"January 23 is an indelible date in our history. It is a date of civil-military union, rebellion, struggle, and victory. But it is also a date of betrayal by the oligarchies and elites," President Maduro recalled.

"After 66 years, today we raise the flags of dignity, vindicating the martyrs of the heroic deed," the Bolivarian leader stressed.

Nahum Fernandez, the PSUV's vice president of movilization, mentioned recent destabilization attempts planned by the far-right opposition with the support of foreign organizations.

"Let the Venezuelan right and its international allies have no doubt that the people have already decided the path they will take in the coming years. It is the same path taken by Simon Bolivar, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolas Maduro," he said.

The text reads, "Great Caracas joins the national march for the peace and tranquility of Venezuelans. No more violence or coups!"

The text reads, "Great Caracas joins the national march for the peace and tranquility of Venezuelans. No more violence or coups!"

On Tuesday, some sectors of the far-right opposition also organized a parallel march through the streets of Caracas. Nevertheless, PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello confirmed that the Bolivarian militancy will not fall to provocations.

"They will find us in the street. On Jan. 23, we march for peace and to reject coups, terrorism, and violence," he said.

"The people have poured into the streets. We are going to meet with the worker President. We will overcome!" National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.