Far-Right Forces Seek Violence in Venezuela: President Maduro

Attorney General Saab reported that 31 Venezuelans and the Central Intelligence Agency hav been involved in five conspiratorial plans.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro authorized Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to expel from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) the military personnel involved in the conspiratorial plans.

Denounced by the Attorney General Tarek William Saab, these plans included the assassination of the Venezuelan president and attacks on military installations.

"Gen. Padrino, proceed to degrade and expel from the FANB all these convicted and confessed mercenaries and traitors," he said during his weekly program "Con Maduro+."

The Bolivarian leader asserted that those involved in these five conspiratorial plans have been discovered, and he called for the maximum penalty for them.

"Wherever they are, they will be found and put behind bars. The maximum penalty under Venezuelan law for terrorism, conspiracy, and treason to the homeland must be applied," Maduro said.

Freddy Bernal: ‘You Can’t Trust the US Government’—New US-Led Plot in Venezuela https://t.co/87mVPawQFT — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) January 18, 2024

Besides accusing the political opposition of being part of these conspiracies, Maduro denounced that the anti-Chavistas are using the 2024 presidential elections to "mask" their plan of division and hatred.

During a press conference on Monday, the Attorney General Saab informed that 31 civilians and military personnel had been detained since May 2023 for their involvement in five conspiratorial plans.

He provided the names of all detained individuals and those sought by the law and presented two testimonies from apprehended individuals implicating political opponents and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the destabilization plans.

Currently, Venezuelan authorities are searching for 11 conspirators, including journalists and retired military personnel.

Defense Minister Padrino reiterated the "absolute loyalty" of the FANB to the head of state and assured that the military would respond "decisively" to any "destabilizing attempt."