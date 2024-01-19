Venezuelan President Orders Activation of Special Plan for Defense of the Homeland

"Venezuelan military, maximum vigilance, maximum union and let's be prepared for any aggression against the Venezuelan Homeland."

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called on Thursday to confront any attempt to destabilize the country denouncing the preparation of violent actions from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) based in Colombia.

The president ordered the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the organized people to activate the "Bolivarian Fury Plan", aimed at forcefully confronting any attempt to destabilize the country.

Maduro said through Venezuelan state television that "the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), from its headquarters in Colombia, are preparing violent, coup-like and anti-constitutional actions against Venezuela".

Behind the conspiracy plans there are financings that seek to threaten peace in his country, he said, pointing out that "the CIA and the DEA, agencies that operate independently, are criminal entities".

The president added that in view of the presidential elections scheduled for this year, "the plan of the Venezuelan ultra-right is a coup and violent, they have no other plan."

La orden está dada: máxima vigilancia, unión y preparación ante cualquier agresión interna y externa contra el decoro, la cohesión y lealtad absoluta de la FANB. Los enemigos de la Paz y de la Patria no descansan, quieren frenar la recuperación y la tranquilidad económica. ¡No… pic.twitter.com/uXo2I1B0dT — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 19, 2024

The tweet reads, "The order is given: maximum vigilance, unity and preparation for any internal and external aggression against the decorum, cohesion and absolute loyalty of the FANB. The enemies of Peace and the Homeland do not rest, they want to stop the recovery and economic tranquility. They wont be able!"

His statements were made in the framework of the working day with social movements in the Congress of the New Era within the framework of the debate of the Seven Transformations (7T).

The President ordered the entire military high command to immediately activate the civic-military plan "Plan Furia Bolivariana" in the national territory with the purpose of responding to any aggression and coup action.

"Venezuelan military, maximum vigilance, maximum union and let's be prepared for any aggression against the Venezuelan Homeland", reiterated Maduro's instruction to the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López.

He specified that the people will know how to defend democracy and the right to peace in case of terrorist acts against the nation. The president affirmed that Venezuelans have the right to peace, work and recovery.