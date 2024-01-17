Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office Announces Arrest of Conspirator

Victor Venegas was involved in a group that promoted violent actions in the state of Barinas.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced the arrest of Victor Venegas for his alleged involvement in four conspiracies against the rule of law.

"The citizen is involved in activities against the peace of the Republic. He was part of a group that intended to turn the state of Barinas into the epicenter of violent actions," Saab said.

"Once the plan was uncovered, this group is in the process of being dismantled. The Public Ministry remains working in defense of peaceful coexistence, the debate of ideas, and the defense of democracy," he added.

During his Annual Report to the Nation on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the dismantling of four coup conspiracies that were planned in May, August, October, and December of 2023.

"Their objectives were to assassinate me and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, as well as other important Venezuelan political and military leaders. They sought to create chaos and commotion to disrupt the country's process of peace, stability, and recovery."

The attacks involved the participation of mercenaries from countries such as Colombia and the U.S. They also included some military personnel who defected between 2020 and 2021.

"All of them are in custody, convicted, and confessed... All declared their betrayal and crimes," the Venezuelan president said without specifying the number of people detained or their identities. Nevertheless, he mentioned that there are characters who were also involved in previous conspiracies.