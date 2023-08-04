Venezuelan VP Participates in 9th CII India-Lac Conclave Closing

"...called for strengthening cooperation ties and investment opportunities between India and Latin America and the Caribbean..."

On Friday, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, participated in the closing session of the IX India-Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Conclave, held for two days in the city of New Delhi.

In her speech, the vice-president of the South American nation stressed that this bi-regional forum, organized by the Industrial Confederation of India, "is extraordinarily very important".

The Venezuelan official called for strengthening cooperation ties and investment opportunities between India and Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to Rodríguez, the BRICS bloc of countries (made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is extremely important worldwide, as it contributes 50 percent of global GDP growth.

"They represent 18 percent of international trade and 43 percent of the world's population", said Rodriguez and added that "we are already starting to talk about the BRICS plus, where there are dozens of countries that have already formalized their application to join this very important bloc".

1. Keys from the closing speech of the Vice President @delcyrodriguezv in the 9th conclave #India -LAC: “When we come to #India we feel that we are in the new world. We know that something different is being forged here in international relations”

The Vice President stressed the importance of complementarity as a joint path to develop the potential of the countries.

She also advocated that the economic growth that is taking place should be translated into "quality of life, social happiness and shared development" through these mechanisms that were discussed at the IX India-LAC Conclave.

The forum included a working session between India and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), during which ministers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda, among others, presented investment opportunities in their respective nations.