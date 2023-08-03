DR Congo & Venezuela Relations To Deepen, Minister Sassou Nguesso

"I want to congratulate the peoples of Latin America for their resilience, particularly the Venezuelan people who have bravely faced certain difficulties and obstacles"

The Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of DR Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, expressed in an exclusive interview with teleSUR his confidence that the African country and Venezuela will deepen and develop their relations.

"I want to congratulate the peoples of Latin America for their resilience, particularly the Venezuelan people who have bravely faced certain difficulties and obstacles," said the official in the interview with the multiplatform broadcasted on Wednesday night.

He assured that these obstacles have helped the development of the South American country and said that the Venezuelan people "are an example to follow for other peoples who face similar difficulties. I see that they are always looking for solutions. Venezuela is looking for innovation".

#03Jul @MPPPlanifica Para fortalecer la relación bilateral entre Venezuela y el Congo, se realizó la instalación de la I Comisión Mixta de Alto Nivel entre Venezuela y la República del Congohttps://t.co/0BVwKLHusY #GoogleCensuraAlPueblo pic.twitter.com/3HKDqXoi8A — La Radio del Sur (@laradiodelsur) August 3, 2023

To strengthen the bilateral relationship between Venezuela and the Congo, the I High Level Mixed Commission between Venezuela and the Republic of the Congo was installed

Sassou Nguesso, who is in Caracas at the head of a large delegation of his country, participated this Wednesday together with local authorities in the installation of the Congo-Venezuela Joint Commission.

"We think that this great Mixed Commission should allow us to develop our relations and have concrete projects between our countries", asserted the Minister for International Cooperation of the African nation.

"It is not normal that after having established our diplomatic relations we have not had a concrete project to develop with Venezuela", said the official and added that this was the reason to give life to this bilateral initiative.