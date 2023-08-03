Venezuela Talks About LATAM Tech Challenges in India

During the events organized by the 9th India-Latin America Conclave, the Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez also toured the Center for Biomedical Engineering of India.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan Science Minister Gabriela Jimenez explained the Latin American technological challenges during the 9th India-Latin America Conclave, which takes place in New Delhi.

“The digital age and its processes have a positive impact on the world economy. They offer great opportunities for job creation, entrepreneurship and innovation. However, we are experiencing great challenges to guarantee the inclusion of all social groups in our region,” she said.

“In Latin America, the challenges related to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, Big Data, quantum computing, and industries 4.0 require us to make efforts to diversify our economic processes. Above all, however, they demand that we guarantee a bright future for our region”.

"Over 50 percent of the LATAM population is made up of young women... Therefore, the challenge is to generate capacities in inclusive educational infrastructures, which allow training in information technologies for them," Jimenez explained.

"It was always about the oil. US assertions that the Maduro govt was illegitimate were always a ruse needed to get US corporate hands on Venezuela’s oil company, CITGO."



Article by @freedomrideblog, who was here in Vzla w/ an anti-sanctions delegationhttps://t.co/Q3jQUMwpvN — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 3, 2023

The Venezuelan minister highlighted the importance of Brazil and India in the BRICS bloc, since emerging economies will promote cooperation towards Latin America and the Caribbean as well as consolidate growth models with social well-being.

Jimenez also thanked the initiative of the Caucus to promote economic associations between Latin American countries and India for shared and sustained growth.

She also mentioned that Venezuela is home to some 222 telecommunications and internet operating companies that invested USD660 million in the first semester, which represented a significant inflow of capital in the middle of the U.S. sanctions against the Bolivarian revolution.

On Thursday, during the events organized by the 9th India-Latin America Conclave, the Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez toured the Center for Biomedical Engineering of India. She also met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"They discussed strengthening the cordial relations between India and Venezuela and further bolstering the trade, economic and people-to-people partnership between the two nations," as reported by local outlet AIR.