Venezuela Congratulates Benin on Its Independence Anniversary

This African country was a French colony under the name of Dahomey from 1911 until 1960.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Government congratulated the people of Benin as they commemorate the anniversary of their independence achieved on August 1, 1960.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela congratulates the people and Government of the Republic of Benin on the 63rd anniversary of its independence", the Foreign Ministry stated.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wished the African country "success in reaching its goals for a future of social well-being and economic growth."

The Republic of Benin was first a protectorate and then a colony of France under the name of Dahomey from 1911 until its independence in August 1960. Four years later, its citizens approved its first constitution.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Benin began in 1991 and were strengthened with the coming to power of the Bolivarian revolution in the South American nation.

These relations have "the purpose of working together for the well-being of both peoples," mainly in the "areas of culture and education," the Bolivarian authorities said.

At the beginning of the year, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) sent an "accompaniment mission" to Benin for the legislative elections that the African country held on January 8, following the invitation made by the Beninese National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA).