Venezuela Formalizes Its Application for BRICS Membership

Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, said Thursday in the framework of the India - LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) Conclave that President Nicolás Maduro formalized the country's application to join the BRICS group.

The diplomat made reference to the construction of new economic and cooperation channels. The largest oil reserve on the planet that Venezuela seeks to put at the service of the BRICS group is "drawing a new internationality, new relations of cooperation, completely away from unilateralism," Rodriguez said.

In this regard, the vice-president said that the blockades imposed by Western countries against the South American country and other nations are punitive, coercive and in violation of international law.

Despite the illegal sanctions, "Venezuela will always be at the forefront of the international energy formula," said Rodriguez when pointing out that the country will never isolate itself. "The criminal blockade has not been able to stop the country, they have failed, and this conclave has proved it," said Rodriguez.

#3Ago | Vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela es un país energético. La reserva mas grande del planeta al servicio de este importante bloque (BRICS).



Más Info �� https://t.co/glrloKdywe#YoIzoMiBandera pic.twitter.com/DdyCEDAMGp — Ministerio para Ciencia y Tecnología (@Mincyt_VE) August 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela is an energetic country. The largest reserve of the planet at the service of this important block (BRICS)."

The vice-president's comments came during the ninth Conclave of the Industrial Confederation of India, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

On the occasion, the Venezuelan delegation brought proposals in the context of the 18 Productive Engines of the Venezuelan economy, as India is a key country for world trade: "here we are, in a BRICS country that is building a new multilateralism," the diplomat said.

The governments of China and Russia had expressed their support for Venezuela's initiative to join the group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At least 25 countries have applied to join the emerging economic bloc.

The next BRICS summit will be held between August 22 and 24 in the South African city of Johannesburg. It will consider the possible incorporation of other nations into the organization.



