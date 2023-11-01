Venezuelan Supreme Approves Essequibo Referendum Questions

Previously, the National Assembly delivered a request to the National Electoral Council to hold the referendum.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Justice Court declared the constitutionality of the questions of the referendum through which Venezuelans will rule on the sovereignty of their nation over Guayana Esequiba.

Approved previously by the National Assambly, this referendum will be held on December 3 and will contain the following questions:

1) Do you agree to reject by all means in accordance with the law, the line fraudulently interposed by the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, which seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2) Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3) Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

4) Do you agree to oppose, by all legal means, Guyana's claim to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

5) Do you agree with the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the development of an accelerated plan for comprehensive care for the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among others, the granting of citizenship and identity card? Venezuela, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, consequently incorporating said state on the map of Venezuelan territory?

The Supreme Court ordered the publication of its ruling in the Official Gazette and the Judicial Gazette. Previously, the National Assembly delivered a request to the National Electoral Council to hold the referendum. On October 23, the Venezuelan electoral authorities also unanimously approved the five questions mentioned above.