Venezuela Sends 26 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Mexico

Hurricane Otis hit the coast of the Mexican Pacific state of Guerrero on October 25 with a category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The Venezuelan government sent more than 26 tons of humanitarian aid for the population affected by the passage of Hurricane Otis through the city of Acapulco, in the Mexican Pacific.

"It is an act of solidarity that the Venezuelan people have with the Mexican people, after the passage of Hurricane Otis," said Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister for Relations with Latin America, Rander Peña.

His statements were made from the international airport of Maiquetía, in the north of the South American country. Accompanied by the Mexican ambassador to Venezuela, Leopoldo de Gyves, Peña said that the aid sent consists of food and household goods, as well as rescue and salvage equipment.

Through his account on the social network X the deputy foreign minister said that the Mexican people can count on "the active and timely solidarity of the Venezuelan people." "We accompany them in this very hard and regrettable moment," Peña said.

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro se entregan 26 toneladas entre alimentos, enseres, equipos de salvamento y rescate al Embajador Mexicano Leopoldo De Gyves , luego del paso del Huracan Otis por Acapulco, que dejo decenas de fallecidos, heridos y enormes perdidas materiales. pic.twitter.com/mGzZoM5t7u — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) October 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "On behalf of President @NicolasMaduro, 26 tons of food, household goods, rescue and salvage equipment were delivered to Mexican Ambassador Leopoldo De Gyves, after Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, leaving dozens of dead, injured and huge material losses."

For his part, the Venezuelan Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, said that the shipment also consists of material for hospital assistance and supplies for hydration in the shelters arranged by the Government of Mexico.

In turn, the Mexican ambassador thanked the Venezuelan Government for its solidarity and affirmed that "this is a very important shipment of goods, medicines and food" for the area affected by Hurricane Otis.

Hurricane Otis hit the coasts of the state of Guerrero, in the Mexican Pacific, on October 25 with a category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It caused serious damage, especially in the beach resort of Acapulco, one of Mexico's main tourist destinations.

According to official Mexican government figures, 48 people have died so far as a result of the hurricane in the state of Guerrero and another 47 are missing.