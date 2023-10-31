Venezuela Demands to Stop the Genocide Against the Palestinians

"No more bombardment against these noble people!," President Nicolas Maduro stressed.

On Monday, the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, reiterated his call for an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people by Israel.

"We must demand, with one voice, an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people," the Bolivarian leader stated.

"They want to exterminate the Palestinian people. It's the same extermination plan that Adolf Hitler carried out against the Jewish people, and it was condemned by all of humanity," he added

"I implore the world to raise their voices and put a stop to the extermination and violence against the Palestinian people," Maduro asserted.

Here's one of the biggest "terrorists" Israel claims to be targeting in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/zQlNzpR02j — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2023

From Oct. 7 to the present, indiscriminate Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip have killed 8,300 people and injured over 21,000 Palestinians.

The Venezuelan president also highlighted that in various countries, numerous rallies have taken place in support of the Palestinian people, including Spain, the United States, France, Turkey, Colombia, Germany, Tunisia, Portugal, Argentina, and Venezuela.

"We raise our voices for Palestine. Together with people from all over the world, we unite to call for a ceasefire and genocide, which has attacked the Palestinian people indiscriminately. No more bombardment against these noble people!," Maduro stressed.

