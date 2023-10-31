Venezuela and Ethiopia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

"We discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and air connectivity," FM Gil said.

On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil met with Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, in Addis Ababa.

"We are continuing our visit to Ethiopia with a significant meeting. We discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and air connectivity," Gil shared on social media.

During the meeting held at the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Venezuelan diplomat advocated for "maintaining a strong unity within multilateral forums for the mutual benefit of our nations."

Gil was accompanied by the Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Africa, Yuri Pimentel.

Upon his arrival in the African country, Gil was welcomed by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He toured the facilities at the Ethiopian Airlines campus as well as the airline's operational centers.

Before visiting Ethiopia, the Venezuelan diplomat had visited the Republic of Congo. Gil participated in the Summit of the Three Basins of Biodiversity Ecosystems and Tropical Forests, which took place last weekend in Brazzaville.

