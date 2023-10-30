PDVSA Acquires 450 Tanker Trucks to Strengthen Fuel Distribution

With this new fleet, logistics and fuel replenishment at service stations will be optimized, said PDVSA's Vice-President of Commerce and National Supply, Juan Carlos Díaz.

Workers of the National Transport Company (ENT), a subsidiary of PDVSA, received in Puerto Cabello the first 100 tanker trucks of the 450 acquired this year by Petróleos de Venezuela to strengthen the distribution of fuel in the country.

The information was made known by PDVSA's Vice-President of Commerce and National Supply, Juan Carlos Díaz, who explained that of the 450 tanker trucks "at this moment the first 100 tanker trucks are arriving in the country to be distributed throughout the National Transport Company, which is in charge of transporting fuel to all the states of the country."

"By having more transport units, we will improve logistics and of course reduce refueling times at service stations," he said.

Con la adquisición de nuevas cisternas, PDVSA avanza en modernizar su infraestructura logística para garantizar una distribución óptima de combustibles. Un total de 100 unidades ya han llegado a Puerto Cabello para reforzar las capacidades de la Empresa Nacional de Transporte. pic.twitter.com/1gNUPEs1XR — Rafael Tellechea (@TellecheaRuiz) October 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "With the acquisition of new tankers, PDVSA is making progress in modernizing its logistics infrastructure to guarantee optimum fuel distribution. A total of 100 units have already arrived in Puerto Cabello to reinforce the capacities of the National Transportation Company."

For next year, the acquisition of 650 additional tanker trucks is planned, for a total of 1100, which will be possible thanks to the agreements made by President Nicolás Maduro and the agreements established between PDVSA and the People's Republic of China.

The Vice-President revealed that new technologies will also be acquired to vary the payment methodologies and a thousand state-of-the-art intelligent pumps.

The driver of Transportation and Fuel of the ENT, expressed that "we have gone through many problems due to the blockade. We are a nationwide team because we are committed with PDVSA to deliver fuel day and night in any part of the country."



