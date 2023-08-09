Venezuelan Socialists Strengthen Ties With Cuban Communists

“We are survivors of all the attacks that Imperialism has carried out against our nations," Cabello said.

On Tuesday, Roberto Morales, a member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party, held a meeting in Havana with the first Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

Both political leaders signed agreements to strengthen friendship, cooperation, dialogue, communication, mutual learning and political trust between their parties.

Morales Ojeda recalled the excellent relations between both nations and parties, which are a legacy of the ties of brotherhood created by commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro.

"That we find ourselves with the same proposals and that we are capable of carrying the message of Cuba and Venezuela as 'a single flag,' we have already been doing that. Now we have reprimanded it for history," Cabello said.

The US Govt just claimed that the blockade does not obstruct Cuba from importing medicines.



Cuban health officials respond, calling it an outright "lie,” and list off all the shortages and problems they’ve experienced because of US financial sanctions. pic.twitter.com/qxC1C6AK8p — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) August 1, 2023

The PSUV first vice president described it as an honor to sign the agreements on behalf of the militants of his party, among whom is the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Cabello then commented that the Cuban and Venezuelan peoples work together to walk the path of the fight against the U.S. imperialism.

“We are survivors of all the attacks that Imperialism has carried out against our nations. At this moment, we are like the lights illuminating other peoples who want to be free.

