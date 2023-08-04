World Leaders Congratulate Ceasefire in Colombia

The UN Secretary Guterres also congratulated the Colombian state and the ELN for the installation of the National Participation Committee.

On Thursday, several countries showed their complacency for the entry into force of the bilateral ceasefire agreement between the Colombian state and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

From Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel showed his support for the "Total Peace" process that President Gustavo Petro is implementing and expressed his hope for the prospects opened by the entry into force of the ceasefire agreed in Havana.

The Cuban leader also said that his nation "accompanies, as his guarantor, the important step taken and ratifies his commitment to peace in Colombia."

The Brazilian government, which also has the responsibility of carrying out a verification mission to monitor the implementation of the agreement, affirmed that the process reached a "new level and strengthens the hope of a sustainable and lasting peace in Colombia."

The Secretary-General @antonioguterres congratulates the Government of ���� and the ELN as they embark on a new phase in their peace process, with the entry into force today of their bilateral ceasefire agreement and the launch of the National Participation Committee. ���� pic.twitter.com/6oPa4yuZFj — Misión de la ONU en Colombia (@MisionONUCol) August 3, 2023

In the next week, Swiss President Alain Berset will begin a visit to Colombia with the aim of promoting humanitarian cooperation and the peace process. In Bogota, he will meet with those responsible for the peace negotiations between the Colombian state and the ELN.

Currently, Switzerland, Spain, Germany and Sweden participate in the Total Peace process as "accompanying countries".

On Thursday, the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres also congratulated the Colombian state and the ELN for the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and the installation of the National Participation Committee (CNP).

“The South American country's continued efforts to expand peace through dialogue are advancing,” Guterres said, urging the international community to back these initiatives by supporting the implementation of the agreements.