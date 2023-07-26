A Setback Can Become a Victory: Cuban President Diaz-Canel

"As long as the United States insists on trampling on our national unity, we will have a Moncada to assault," he said, referring to the revolutionary feat led by Fidel Castro on July 26, 1953.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel participated in the closing of the official acts in commemoration of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks that occurred on July 26, 1953.

On that date, a group of revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro and his brother Raul carried out an unprecedented action against the U.S.-backed dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).

Although the revolutionaries failed in their attempt to seize the barracks and were captured, their audacity demonstrated that armed struggle was possible and inaugurated the beginning of a guerrilla war that would triumph years later. On that day, the July 26 Movement (M26) was born.

"A setback can become a great victory," Cuban President Diaz-Canel said, recalling the revolutionary feat that marked inspired generations of social fighters in Latin America.

Today, 70 years ago, the first bullet of the Cuban Revolution was fired in the assault on the Moncada Barracks led by Fidel Castro against the US-backed Fulgencio Batista dictatorship. The attack, aimed at capturing weapons, backfired, and most of the revolutionaries were killed… pic.twitter.com/PeKlVKjjfJ — red. (@redstreamnet) July 26, 2023

Regarding the current situation in his country, Diaz-Canel severely criticized the U.S. blockade and described it as one of the main factors that have been limiting the economic development of Cuba for more than six decades.

"As long as the U.S. keeps its brutal and genocidal blockade and tries to trample on national dignity, we will have a Moncada to assault," he said, leading the commemoration of the Day of National Rebellion, which was held at the Moncada Garrison in the city of Santiago de Cuba.