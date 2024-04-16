Venezuelan Prosecutor Presents Assassination Attempt Evidence

Through the "Until-the-End" plan, the organization Vente Venezuela sought to generate urban violence and chaos.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab presented more evidence about the assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro planned by the far-right organization "Vente Venezuela."

During a press conference, the Attorney General made a detailed presentation about the arrest of two individuals who provided information about what they wanted to do on the day in which Maduro attended to formalize his presidential candidacy.

"We must understand the political moment that Venezuela is experiencing against terrorism, which we have been dismantled since 2017 with elements of conviction and evidence," Saab commented.

Through the "Until the End" plan, Vente Venezuela sought to generate urban violence, sabotage of the electrical system and state companies, and attacks against the subway, transportation, and public buildings in Caracas.

Venezuela President Maduro BLASTS US blackmail attempts threatening to revoke the "license" easing sanctions on Venezuelan oil



"Wanting to hurt us, you hurt yourselves... We are not a gringo colony." pic.twitter.com/TgsRs0XXPF — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) April 16, 2024

“The plan consisted of carrying out urban violent actions and taking over streets to achieve the country's paralysis,” the Attorney General said, referring to the statements made by the protected witness and cooperator Jerry Ostos, who joined Vente Venezuela in 2023.

Saab showed videos of the testimonies of Jerry Ostos and Carlos Castillo, who were arrested in possession of weapons when they sought to generate violent events at the Diego Ibarra Square in Caracas. They have been charged with the crimes of terrorism, illicit association, attempted assassination, instigation of hatred, and illegal possession of a firearm.

In the messages exchanged between these citizens, conversations are observed that confirm what was stated by both detainees, Saab said, adding that the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service yesterday detained Carlos Julio Rojas, who was the coordinator of the Caracas North's Defense Front.

This arrest was ordered by Control Court 2, which has jurisdiction in matters related to crimes such as terrorism, illicit association, conspiracy, and attempted assassination.