Injury Prevents Venezuela's Rojas From Being in 2024 Olympics

On Friday, the Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, Olympic and world champion in triple jump, confirmed that she will be able to represent her country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to an injury.

"To my country Venezuela, the Olympic and sports family, and especially my fans: I want to inform you that I will not be able to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," she said.

"With much pain and sadness, I want to tell you that, while training the reception of a jump, I had intense pain that translates into an injury to the left Achilles tendon. My heart is broken too, and I want to apologize for not being able to represent you in Paris 2024," Yulimar said.

Currently, the athlete is recovering from surgery performed at the CEMTRO Clinic in Madrid, where trauma and surgery specialists Pedro Guillen and Tomas Fernandez intervened.

Meet Yulimar Rojas, winner of the gold in the Women's Triple Jump at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. pic.twitter.com/doIK72Gmw8 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 6, 2018

"These have been very complex hours, in which I have questioned and analyzed why this has happened. However, I understand that we are only instruments of God's will," Yulimar said.

"The desire to defend my Olympic title excited me enormously but today I have to stop, understand this, recover, and come back with great strength to continue flying together," she added, thanking her family, her team, and the Venezuelan institutions for their support.

"I wish our Venezuelan delegation much success in Paris 2024. From this moment, I already feel very proud of you and my track teammates. Give your best to achieve glory too. See you soon, with the same dreams and desires," Yulimar said at a message posted on social media.

