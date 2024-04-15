Bolivarian Youth Games: Colombia, Venezuela Achieve Top Places

During this 10-day event, athletes competed in 24 sports and 27 different disciplines.

With 173 gold, silver, and bronze medals, Colombia secured the top spot in the final standings of the inaugural Bolivarian Youth Games held in the city of Sucre, Bolivia.

During this 10-day event, athletes competed in 24 sports and 27 different disciplines. Colombian athletes clinched 73 gold medals, 51 silver medals, and 55 bronze medals.

They excelled in disciplines such as athletics, boxing, BMX, road and track cycling, artistic gymnastics, squash, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, and archery.

Colombian female athletes shone by capturing 39 out of 73 gold medals. Tiffany Murillo stood out as the most decorated athlete with five golds in swimming, followed by Keynher Camilo in gymnastics with four gold medals.

#FutsalTV | # VinotintoFutsal



Repasa el golazo de Aaron Ruíz en el triunfo de la Vinotinto sub 17 ���� ante Perú ���� de 4 x 3 en el marco de los Juegos Bolivarianos de la Juventud Sucre 2024 ���� #talentodecalle #futsal #venezuela pic.twitter.com/NQPggnqto9 — Futsal TV (@Futsaltven) April 14, 2024

The text reads, "Look at Aaron Ruiz's great goal in the victory of the Venezuelan under-17 team against Peru (4 x 3) at the Sucre City's 2024 Bolivarian Youth Games."

Other notable Colombian multi-medalists included Valentina Mediorreal, Samuel Heredia, and Juan Torres, each of whom secured three gold medals.

In the overall standings, Venezuela secured the second position with 63 gold medals, 48 silver medals, and 55 bronze medals.

The Venezuelan delegation excelled in nine sports: 3x3 basketball, five-a-side football, fencing, futsal, judo, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, and swimming.

In swimming, Venezuela shone with 14 medals, 7 of which were won by Manuel Diaz. In this sport, Monica Leydar was the most decorated female athlete with 6 medals. In 3x3 basketball, the Venezuelan men's and women's teams secured the gold and silver medals respectively.

