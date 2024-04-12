Government of Venezuela Rejects Any Form of Interference

The Venezuelan Government denounced the violent actions that extremist sectors plan and perpetrate in the South American country, "under the cover of foreign agencies".

The Government of Venezuela ratified its rejection of any form of interference in the affairs of the South American nation during a meeting held with a delegation of the United States Government (USA), according to a statement released on Friday.

In the text, which was shared by the head of the delegation of the Venezuelan Government at the dialogues, Jorge Rodríguez, it was reported that there was a meeting between representatives of both countries, on April 9, in the capital of Mexico.

"At that meeting we reviewed what was agreed in the Doha dialogues between the two delegations on migration and the lifting of sanctions. Based on what was agreed in Doha, we point out the failure of the US administration in the agreed timetable for lifting sanctions," he says.

In addition, it was indicated that the Venezuelan Government denounced the violent actions that extremist sectors plan and perpetrate in the South American country, "under the cover of foreign agencies".

La Delegación del Gob Bolivariano de Venezuela en los diálogos con el Gob de EEUU, frente a las filtraciones interesadas y tendenciosas, está en el deber de informar: pic.twitter.com/5NzFZKEfZa — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 12, 2024

"We expressed the unanimous consensus of Venezuelan society in demanding the absolute lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela, which affect our right to life in peace and which violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

It is also reiterated that Venezuela continues its policy of dialogue with the countries of the world, in strict protection of its sovereignty and independence, in full compliance with its Constitution and laws.