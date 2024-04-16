Venezuela Closes Its Embassy and Consulates in Ecuador

President Maduro confirmed that his country fully supports Mexico's proposal to expel Ecuador from the United Nations Organization.

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro announced the closure of the Venezuelan embassy and consulates in Ecuador in rejection of the aggression against the Mexican embassy.

On April 5, Ecuadorian security forces violently entered the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas was staying.

The Venezuelan decision was communicated during the virtual meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In this forum, Maduro asked that the original situation of Glas, who had received political asylum from Mexico one day before the assault on the embassy, be restored.

#Ecuador | This is how the security forces of Daniel Noboa's Government broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, to kidnap former Vice President Jorge Glas. pic.twitter.com/kftF1RMc7h — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 9, 2024

"I have ordered to close our Embassy in Ecuador, close the consulate in Quito, and immediately close the consulate in Guayaquil. I have ordered the return of diplomatic personnel to Venezuela immediately," the Bolivarian leader said.

Addressing the chargé d'affaires Pedro Sassone, Maduro ordered that he "close and return until international law is expressly restored in Ecuador."

The Venezuelan leader also confirmed that his country fully supports Mexico's proposal to expel Ecuador from the United Nations Organization.

"I have explained that this suspension must occur until Ecuador apologizes to the international community and restores the situation to its original legal status," Maduro said.

This request implies that the Andean country returns former President Glas to the Mexican embassy, recognizes his status as a political asylum seeker, and allows him to leave for Mexico. "It is Venezuela's position. We support the dignity of Mexico," Maduro emphasized during the CELAC extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday.