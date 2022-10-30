Venezuelan President Remembers Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez signed this strategic mechanism on October 30, 2000, motivated by the common interest in promoting the progress of their respective economies.

President Nicolás Maduro recalled today the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Cuba-Venezuela Integral Cooperation Agreement, signed, he said, by the giants Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez.

"The results are visible, and even with the empire's attacks, we move forward. We shall overcome!", highlighted the head of state in his Twitter account.

Besides, the reciprocal advantages resulting from a cooperation with effective results in the socioeconomic progress of the respective countries.

When referring to the Agreement, Chávez said: "we have created an unprecedented integration system, I would say that not only in the history of Latin America, but in the history of the world; a mechanism, a system of integration, of union, absolutely complementary, generous and humanistic that has served us both".

The most recent events attest to this when the Bolivarian Republic responded immediately to help the island after the tragic events at the supertanker base in the province of Matanzas and the passage of hurricane Ian, both in the west of that country.

The willingness to send material supplies and food to Cuba ratified the idea that "solidarity is not sharing what is left over, but sharing what we have" and even more so in circumstances in which Venezuela is also suffering the siege of the United States and its allies.

In his recent visit to Caracas in May 2022, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stated that he came "to ratify our support and solidarity to comrade Nicolás Maduro Moros and to the civic-military union of the Bolivarian and Chavista people".

He pointed out that, like the Cuban people, they "have been blockaded, pressured, but have resisted and have decided to be free, independent and with their own criteria".