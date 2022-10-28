Venezuelan Citizens Returned From Ecuador to Homeland

The arrival of 91 Venezuelan citizens from Ecuador as part of the Return to the Homeland Plan was announced today by Foreign Minister Carlos Faria.

Faria qualified the Return to the Homeland Plan implemented by the government of President Nicolás Maduro as "pioneering in the reunification of the Venezuelan household."

The Foreign Minister said through his official Twitter account: "The Return to the Homeland Plan is a pioneer in reunifying the Venezuelan home. Thanks to the determination of the Bolivarian Government, led by our President Nicolás Maduro, we have received another flight, now from Ecuador with 91 compatriots. Welcome to the homeland!"

The Venezuelans arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport aboard a plane belonging to the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services S.A. (Conviasa).

Faria also mentioned via Twitter the return of another 277 Venezuelans from Peru. They arrived Thursday at Simon Bolivar International Airport from Lima, Peru, aboard Conviasa's Airbus A340-600.

Through the Return to the Homeland Plan created in August 2018 by President Maduro, Venezuelans in vulnerable situations are returned to their homeland free of charge.

The social program has achieved the voluntary return of 29 809 Venezuelans from 25 countries in 169 flights and maritime transfers.

According to the Venezuelan government, the country has faced a massive exodus of its citizens in recent years due to a media campaign and the negative impact of economic sanctions imposed by the U.S.